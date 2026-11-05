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A Beloved Filipino Bakery Is Now Brewing One of the Bay Area’s Rarest Coffees
By Octavio Peña,5 days ago
For more than three decades, Ling Nam (formerly Ling Nam Starbread) has cultivated a huge following for its sweet, pillowy señorita bread — arguably the Bay Area’s most widely beloved Filipino American baked treat. Now, the new Union City location of the bakery also serves a unique coffee that goes especially well with a fresh batch of señorita bread.
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