undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Retail Supplier To Pay $20,000 Under Settlement With Pennsylvania PUC Staff
By Paul Ring,3 days ago
Pure Energy USA PA LLC ("Pure Energy" or "Company") would pay $20,300 under a settlement with the Bureau of Investigation and Enforcement of the Pennsylvania PUC ("I&E" or "Complainant") to address alleged instances of slamming. According to the settlement, since November of 2023, the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission’s Bureau of...
1