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Amazon switches to Uber Eats for restaurant delivery perks
By Joe Guszkowski,5 days ago
Amazon is switching up its food delivery perks for Prime members. The ecommerce giant will now offer delivery through Uber Eats for members of its subscription program. Prime users will be able to order Uber Eats directly within Amazon’s website and app, and will also get $0 delivery fees on orders of $25 or more. Notably, they do not need to have an Uber account to order.