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The Harrisonburg Salvation Army to announce its Red Kettle Goal
By Carolynn Unger,5 days ago
HARRISONBURG, VA (Rocktown Now) — On Saturday, November 7 at 11 am, The Salvation Army will launch its 2026 Red Kettle Campaign at Bridgewater Foods Supermarket in Bridgewater. At that time Major Alan Grimes will announce this year’s Red Kettle Campaign goal. Representatives from F&M Bank will be presenting a $1,000 check as a sponsor of this year’s Red Kettle Campaign.
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