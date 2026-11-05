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Harmeet Dhillon resigns as chief of DOJ Civil Rights Division
By Paula Reid,5 days ago
Harmeet Dhillon, the Justice Department’s assistant attorney general for civil rights, has resigned, Attorney General Todd Blanche announced Thursday. “Today, I accepted the resignation of Assistant Attorney General Harmeet Dhillon, who led the Civil Rights Division with conviction the past 18 months,” Blanche wrote in a post on X. “She has defended the civil liberties of every American and enforced the law without fear or favor.”