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Bottom-Six Given More Defined Roles In 26-27
By Ken Boehlke,5 days ago
Olofsson – 93.3%. It doesn’t get any clearer than this. Craig obviously prefers to use his third line in offensive situations and his fourth line in defensive ones. These numbers are so dramatic that Tomas Hertl and Trevor Connelly are averaging less than three defensive zone starts per game, and Marc Gatcomb and Nic Dowd are right around two offensive zone starts per game.