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Mandarin Hardee's Shuts Down After 32 Years, Leaving Jacksonville Fans Stunned
By Silas Merritt,5 days ago
The Hardee's at 11191 San Jose Blvd. in Jacksonville's Mandarin neighborhood closed on Monday after a 32-year run, ending an era for a fast-food spot that had served the area since 1994. A sign posted at the restaurant thanked customers for their business and support over the years and pointed them toward two other Hardee's locations in the city.
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