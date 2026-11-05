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Plans are disappearing, drug costs are rising. What NC Medicare enrollees need to know this year
By WUNC News,4 days ago
Thousands of North Carolinians face Medicare coverage changes as insurers discontinue plans or adjust their service areas for 2027. Monthly premiums don’t tell the whole story. Changes to deductibles, prescription drug costs and provider networks could affect what beneficiaries pay. Medicare open enrollment ends Dec. 7. Advocates encourage beneficiaries...