undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
1 person in custody following threat of mass shooting in Fond du Lac | By FDL PD
By Judy Steffes,5 days ago
November 5, 2026 – Fond du Lac, Wi– On October 26, 2026, the Fond du Lac Police Department received information from state and federal law enforcement partners regarding a potentially serious threat of violence involving a 15-year-old Fond du Lac resident. The information included online statements attributed to the juvenile referencing a potential mass-shooting incident.