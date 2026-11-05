undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Sky’s ‘The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo’ Series Adds Jonathan Pryce, James D’Arcy, Lena Olin & More
By Ned Booth,4 days ago
The cast for Sky‘s “The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo” series is set, and now it’s time to meet David Oyelowo and Viola Prettejohn‘s co-stars. Deadline reports that Jonathan Pryce, James D’Arcy, and Lena Olin lead the robust casting report in crucial supporting roles: Henrik, Marin, and Isabella Vanger. Read on for the rest of the newly announced ensemble.