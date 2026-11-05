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Garth Brooks Announces Huge Belfast Comeback With Two 2027 Stadium Shows
By Yvette Dela Cruz,3 days ago
Garth Brooks is preparing to make a highly anticipated return to Belfast in 2027. The announcement marks an exciting development for Brooks' Irish fanbase, which has waited years to welcome the superstar back. His return also renews the connection between the singer and a country music audience that has embraced his music throughout his decades-long career.