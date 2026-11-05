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A new GOG Galaxy is coming in 2027 with full Linux support
4 days ago
GOG just held their first GOG Showcase, and in it they confirmed that in 2027 we'll see GOG Galaxy fully supported on Linux. They already confirmed they were working on it to us here at GamingOnLinux back in July - but at least now they're being more public on it. This will be a whole new release of GOG Galaxy for all platforms. You can sign up for the Beta whenever it arrives on the GOG anniversary page. Here's what GOG said about Galaxy for Linux: