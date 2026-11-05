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Chipley Teen Shot in the Back on Highway 90, 18-Year-Old Arrested Hours Later
By Quin Marlowe,4 days ago
A 17-year-old was shot in the back along West Highway 90 in Chipley Wednesday evening, sparking a manhunt that stretched into the night before ending with an arrest in nearby Cottondale. The victim was rushed to a local hospital for treatment after the gunfire, which left the highway blocked in both directions as investigators worked the scene.
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