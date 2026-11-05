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First Avenue to close at Cermak Road for 5 days
By Stella Brown,4 days ago
A detour around a one-mile stretch of First Avenue is planned for later this month when the thoroughfare closes for railroad repairs. The stretch of First Avenue from Cermak Road to Roosevelt Road will be closed from 9 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 16, through 9 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 21, weather permitting, according to press releases from the North Riverside village government and the Illinois Department of Transportation.
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