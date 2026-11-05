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North Branch Middle School student win art contest
By Contributed,5 days ago
North Branch Area Middle School students had the opportunity to create a Peace Poster for a contest with the North Branch Lions Club. Art teacher, Lee Ann Falen, and Lions Club member, Bob Olsen, worked together to offer students the challenge of visually representing what the contest theme of “Harmony in Humanity” could look like. Students with birthdays between the dates of 11.16.2012 and 11.15.2015 were eligible to participate. A total of 18 students submitted a poster project.