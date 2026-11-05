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Got new Apple gear on the way? Pick up these Beats USB-C cables (60% off)
By Gabriela Vatu,3 days ago
Apple has a lot of new things to buy, and they all have one thing in common: cables, specifically USB-C cables. And if you’ve got some new stuff coming, you’re not going to want to use those old frayed cables anymore. Over at Amazon, you can get a two-pack of five-foot woven Beats cables for just $14. That’s just $7 a piece and a fantastic deal for excellent cables.