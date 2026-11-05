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Two Science papers catch altermagnets by handedness
By Julia Rock-Torcivia,4 days ago
Manganese fluoride (MnF₂) was one of the first materials in which scientists used neutrons to observe antiferromagnetic order, a pattern where neighboring atoms’ spins lock into an alternating up-down pattern, and neutron-scattering courses have used it as a textbook antiferromagnet. Now, it is one of two materials that new papers in the journal Science identify as altermagnets, a magnetic class proposed in 2022 that mixes traits of ferromagnets and antiferromagnets.