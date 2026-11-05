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From Thanksgiving Gratitude To New Year's Eve Toasts, Zonin Prosecco Celebrates The Traditions That Bring Us Together
4 days ago
MIAMI, FL – November 5, 2026 – The most meaningful holiday traditions aren't always the grandest. Sometimes they're the simple moments that become part of a family's story: the familiar aromas before a Thanksgiving feast, the gifting tradition with family during a Christmas gathering or the anticipation of welcoming a New Year with friends.