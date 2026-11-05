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Compass Box Announces Hedonism 2026 as the Final Release in its Annual Series
5 days ago
London, UK, 5 November 2026 — Compass Box, the London-based Scotch whiskymaker, today announces that Hedonism 2026 is the final release in its annual Hedonism series. Created to show what grain whisky can achieve, Hedonism became one of the most admired names among bartenders, whisky fans and collectors. The 2026 edition, released in February, is the last. Compass Box continues to put flavour first, with its signature Blended Malt Scotch Whisky, Orchard House, leading the way.