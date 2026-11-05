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Bi-Mart supports Toys for Tots across Lane County
5 days ago
LANE COUNTY, Ore. - Bi-Mart is supporting Toys for Tots this holiday season to help bring joy to children and families throughout Lane County. According to the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots program, the holidays can be financially challenging for many families. The program helps ensure children in need can experience the magic of Christmas by collecting and distributing toys donated by community members.