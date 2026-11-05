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PhoenixAI Introduces Contextbase for AI Agent Memory and Knowledge
By Editorial Calendar,5 days ago
Contextbase keeps semantics, knowledge, memory, traces, and evaluations in one governed system that every agent can read from and write to. MENLO PARK, Calif., Nov. 5, 2026 — PhoenixAI has launched Contextbase, the context infrastructure for AI agents. The company unveiled it at NEXT QUERY 2026, its Data + AI Infrastructure Summit. Contextbase stores semantics, knowledge, memory, traces, and evaluations as context in one system, so agents understand, reason, and act better with every run.