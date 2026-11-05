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Darrell M. Collins Highway honors Wright Brothers historian
By Submitted Story,5 days ago
(Submitted Story by Tonya L. Collins) Tonya L. Collins is the wife of Darrell M. Collins and President/Chair Pea Island Preservation Society, Inc. At its monthly meeting in Raleigh on Nov. 5, the North Carolina Department of Transportation announced a resolution officially naming a five-mile stretch of highway in front of the Wright Brothers National Memorial after historian Darrell M. Collins.
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