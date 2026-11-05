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ROSEBURG POLICE JAIL MAN FOR FAILURE TO APPEAR WARRANT
5 days ago
Roseburg Police jailed a man for a failure to appear warrant early Thursday morning. An RPD report said at 6:25 a.m. officers located the 64-year-old at his camp in the 200 block of Southeast Pine Street. They knew he had an unworked warrant for his arrest for offensive littering and a criminal count of prohibited camping. The warrant was confirmed and the man was taken into custody. Bail was set at $6,250. He was released later in the morning.