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What the midterm elections reveal about American voters
By HereNow Newsroom,4 days ago
The midterm elections have shifted the balance of power in Washington, raising questions about what motivated voters and how the results compare with past elections. Here & Now's Scott Tong speaks with Princeton University history professor Julian Zelizer about the historic significance of the results and what a divided government could mean for President Trump's final two years in office.