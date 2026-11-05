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Here are the winners of the 2026 Downtown Sioux Falls Pork Showdown
By Avery Arens,5 days ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Downtown Sioux Falls, Inc. has announced the winners of the 6th Annual Downtown Pork Showdown following a month-long competition. The top-ranking dish was “Pluma” from Maribella Ristorante, which earned an average rating of 9.77 out of 10. The winning dish featured pan-seared pork pluma, served with spaghetti tossed in an apple brie cream sauce, asparagus tips, blistered tomatoes, and pancetta.