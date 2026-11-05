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Scott Colom Could End A 44-Year Democratic Drought In Mississippi And Become Its First Black Senator Since Reconstruction
5 days ago
While Democrats have secured control of both chambers of Congress in Tuesday's midterm elections, the size of the party's majority in the Senate has not yet been finalized. Democrats have won at least 54 Senate seats, but the final tally won't be known until the races in Mississippi and Alaska are called. In Mississippi, the Democratic challenger is enjoying an incredibly thin margin over the Republican incumbent in a race which appears to be coming down to the last few thousand ballots left to be counted.