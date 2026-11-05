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4 Lynx will play in Unrivaled. Here's how the clubs shook out
By Anika Besst,5 days ago
It's the third season of Unrivaled basketball and this year's rosters bring a fair share of familiar pairings and new potential. The 3-on-3 league based in Miami has taken the world of sports by storm, providing another pro-women's basketball league in the U.S. to root for in the WNBA's off-season and offering players another option to hone their skills and stay in the states. Napheesa Collier cofounded the league with Breanna Stewart in 2025.