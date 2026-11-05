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Stubborn clouds exit tonight; frosty mornings, warm afternoons ahead
By Shawn Cable,5 days ago
The rain has finally ended, but the clouds are going to be stubborn! After several days of cloudy, dreary and rainy weather, we are finally heading into a much quieter weather pattern. Unfortunately, it will take a little longer to get rid of the clouds. Temperatures will remain cool through Friday, with frost likely tonight and the potential for a hard freeze Friday night into Saturday morning. After that, sunshine and warmer temperatures will return for the weekend, followed by an extended stretch of mild, dry weather through much of next week and possibly beyond.