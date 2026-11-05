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Push to make sheriff appointed, create ombuds office failing in Pierce County
By Northwest Public Broadcasting,5 days ago
Voters in Pierce County weighed in on two county charter amendments that concern the sheriff's department. Both came to the ballot from a county charter review commission. Early results show both initiatives failing. Charter amendment No. 53 would make the Pierce County sheriff an appointed position instead of an elected...
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