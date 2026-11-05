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Maison Skalli Closes Its Short North Cafe After Less Than a Year
By Nicholas Dekker,5 days ago
After less than a year, the Moroccan cafe and bakery Maison Skalli has closed its Short North location at 662 N. High St. The 1,600-square-foot restaurant space is listed for sale online. The listing includes the reason for the closure, saying, “Ownership operates an additional location in Hilliard and determined that managing two geographically separated sites was not practical.”