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NTIA Not Swayed by California Public Utility Letter on BEAD Conditions
By Jake Neenan,3 days ago
WASHINGTON, Nov. 5, 2026 – The Trump administration isn’t giving a lot of weight to California’s concerns about conditions tied to $1.4 billion in broadband funding. The California Public Utilities Commission said Tuesday it had accepted that money, but sent a letter to the Commerce Department saying the terms of its grant agreement were vague and didn’t override state laws.