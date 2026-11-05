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Trump's foreign allies distance themselves from him after U.S. midterms
By HereNow Newsroom,4 days ago
The midterm earthquake has sent aftershocks across the world. Far-right leaders in Europe are distancing themselves from President Trump after voters soundly rebuked his party. NATO allies are expressing cautious optimism that a Democratic check on Trump could ease tariffs or strengthen flagging support for Ukraine. Host Scott Tong gets...