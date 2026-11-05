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Cherokee Nation launches North Tulsa housing addition
By Public Radio Tulsa,5 days ago
Cherokee Nation announced the opening of several new affordable rental homes in North Tulsa last week. North Tulsa is home to nearly 10,000 Cherokee citizens, and the tribe opened its first affordable housing development week with seven new apartments on North Harvard Avenue. The tribe partnered with the Green Country Habitat for Humanity and the City of Tulsa for the project.
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