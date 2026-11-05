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De Zerbi Already Knows When to Hand Williams-Barnett First Tottenham Premier League Start
By Alfie Cairns Culshaw,5 days ago
Roberto De Zerbi and Tottenham Hotspur's fortunes are looking up after securing three successive Premier League victories, and these results aren't the only reasons for the North London club to be positive about the future. The Lilywhites ran out 2-0 winners over Crystal Palace on Saturday evening, dismantling the ten-man...