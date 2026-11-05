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Colts teammates surprise Luke Rhodes as the 2026 Salute to Service nominee
5 days ago
Watch as the Colts surprise Luke Rhodes as the team's Salute to Service nominee as he greets his ticket block of veterans ahead of a Colts home game. Hear from Colts Owner and Chief Brand Officer Kalen Jackson, punter Rigoberto Sanchez, and kicker Spencer Shrader on why Rhodes is deserving of the recognition. Rhodes explains how his father's service as a Marine influenced him to use his platform in the NFL to giveback to veterans and local service members.