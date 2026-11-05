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Jonathan Taylor & Caden Curry | Colts vs. Cowboys, Locker Talk Week 9
5 days ago
Colts running back Jonathan Taylor addresses swirling trade speculation surrounding him as the trade deadline quickly approaches Tuesday. While Taylor reads and hears things, he makes sure it does not impact his preparation and practice. Taylor then evaluates his season so far, and what he hopes to do better the rest of the way. Defensive end Caden Curry explains how players are stepping up to fill the void of DeForest Buckner following Buckner's trade to San Francisco. Curry describes the challenge that veteran quarterback Dak Prescott and the Cowboys offense presents. He also praises the effort and energy fellow rookie CJ Allen is bringing as he steps into starting role.