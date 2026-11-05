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District 65 now says financial projection off by $27.35 million, school closure savings less than previously forecasted
By Hope Perry,5 days ago
Evanston/Skokie School District 65 has revised its financial projections — upping the estimated $17 million error disclosed last week to $27.35 million, according to slides that administrators showed parents Tuesday. The slides also show that the district did not include payments on the lease certificates used to build Foster Elementary School in its financial projections.