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Widdis Food Market Opens 13,000-Square-Foot Supermarket on Staten Island
By Jessica Smith,4 days ago
Allegiance Retail Services has announced the opening of Widdis Food Market in Staten Island’s Rossville neighborhood, bringing a full-service supermarket with an emphasis on fresh foods, specialty departments and everyday grocery essentials. Allegiance Retail Services has announced the opening of Widdis Food Market, a new 13,000-square-foot supermarket in the...
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