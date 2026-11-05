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State Police Report Drug DUI Arrest, Residential Theft and Juvenile Investigation
By Brock Jordan,3 days ago
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (EYT) — Pennsylvania State Police recently reported three separate incidents across Jefferson and Indiana counties, including a suspected drug-related DUI arrest, a reported theft from a residence, and an ongoing investigation involving a juvenile. Punxsutawney Man Arrested for Suspected Drug DUI. A 56-year-old Punxsutawney man was...