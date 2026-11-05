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Harvard Division of Continuing Education Proposes Renaming Division, Restructuring Graduate Degrees
4 days ago
Harvard’s Division of Continuing Education proposed sweeping reforms, including consolidating its four academic units under a new name and restructuring its graduate degrees, DCE Dean Nancy J. Coleman announced Tuesday. The proposal, which requires the approval of the Faculty of Arts and Sciences and the University’s governing boards, would...