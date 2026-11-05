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Head to the 'Sunshine State' for the NMC 66th Annual Meeting
3 days ago
Registration is open for NMC’s 66th Annual Meeting, set for Jan. 25-28, at the Hyatt Regency Jacksonville Riverfront, Jacksonville, Fla. The 2027 NMC Annual Meeting revolves around the theme “From Science to Action: What’s New. What Works. What’s Next.” This event will help the global dairy industry capitalize on available strategies to prevent, treat and control mastitis, enhance udder health and foster animal health.