undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
76ers are 'very legit', Jaylen Brown earns an A+ so far in Philly
By Kevin O'Connor,5 days ago
76ers are 'very legit', Jaylen Brown earns an A+ so far in Philly. Yahoo Sports senior NBA analyst Kevin O'Connor breaks down the Sixers' 112-106 win over Detroit on Wednesday - where Joel Embiid went for 26 points and 15 rebounds, Jaylen Brown added 30 points, seven boards and a clutch block on Cade Cunningham - and how this game was the best-case version of Philadelphia. Check out the full conversation on "The Kevin O'Connor Show" and subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube or wherever you listen.