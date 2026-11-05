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Build Dairy Management Skills for Stronger Communication, Teams
3 days ago
Two-day Dairy Managers Institute set for Dec. 15-16 in Green Bay. Strong dairy businesses are built on strong teams, and strong teams depend on effective leadership and communication. As dairy operations grow and evolve, managers need more than technical expertise to be successful. Dairy Managers Institute®, presented by Professional Dairy Producers® (PDP), is a two-day workshop that provides current and upcoming managers with the practical leadership, financial and negotiation skills to position dairies for the future.