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Letter: Jackson Outvoted Us With 24,000 Fewer Voters. That Should Worry Lakewood.
5 days ago
I spent Election Day knocking on doors in my neighborhood. When I read TLS’s “By The Numbers” breakdown the next morning, I had to read one line twice. According to the county’s unofficial returns that TLS reported, Lakewood counted 22,556 ballots out of 66,776 registered voters. That is about 34 percent. Jackson counted 23,413 out of 42,533, which is 55 percent. Jackson cast 857 more ballots than we did, even though it has about 24,000 fewer registered voters.