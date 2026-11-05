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Undergraduate and alumnus win student paper award at the International Symposium of Academic Makerspaces
By Story by:,5 days ago
Parth Mehta, a fourth-year student majoring in aerospace engineering, and Luke Sharp (CWR ’26) were awarded top honors at the International Symposium on Academic Makerspaces (ISAM) hosted by the Higher Education Makerspace Initiative (HEMI), for their paper and presentation titled "ATLASS: [A Tool for] Quantifying Skill Development for Student Technicians in Academic Makerspaces."