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State Bicycle Co’s 4130 Trail Now Comes in a Variety of Build Options
3 days ago
State Bicycle Co. has expanded its 4130 Trail platform from a single hardtail offering into a completely configurable platform. The 4130 Trail frame now builds two fundamentally different bikes: a 130 mm trail hardtail or a sub-28-pound rigid MTB—across two shifting systems, three front ends, three colorways, and a component upgrade path from wheels to dropper to handlebars…