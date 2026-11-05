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Luka Dončić is better than ever - thanks to his defense
By Kevin O'Connor,5 days ago
Yahoo Sports senior NBA analyst Kevin O'Connor details the Lakers star's beginning to the season - averaging 38.5 points with elite efficiency from everywhere on the floor, including near-90% free throw shooting - and why his defensive effort may be the most surprising part of his game. Check out the full conversation on "The Kevin O'Connor Show" and subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube or wherever you listen.