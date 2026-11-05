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O'Connor: 'It's panic time' for Hornets due to injuries, poor offense
By Kevin O'Connor,5 days ago
O'Connor: 'It's panic time' for Hornets due to injuries, poor offense. Yahoo Sports senior NBA analyst Kevin O'Connor abandons his patience with Charlotte after another pair of losses this week - including Coby White's slow return and Kon Knueppel's short debut before re-injurying his leg - and Brandon Miller struggling on the floor. Check out the full conversation on "The Kevin O'Connor Show" and subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube or wherever you listen.