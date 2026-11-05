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Sheriff identifies Tampa Citibank campus shooter, says he threatened bank over $2,500 debt
By Thad Randazzo,5 days ago
TAMPA, Fla. (WWSB) - Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister on Thursday identified the man who killed a Citibank employee at Sabal Center in Tampa on Wednesday as Jacob Pearson, 35, of Orlando. Chronister said Pearson made threats against Citibank the morning of the shooting after receiving a court summons over a debt of about $2,500.