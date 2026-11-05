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The AI customer service boom is hiding a cost crisis
By Emily Potosky, Patrick QuinlanBrett Overbey,4 days ago
Editor’s note: The following is a guest article by Emily Potosky and Patrick Quinlan, senior director analysts in Gartner's customer service and support practice, and Brett Overbey, director analyst in Gartner's customer service and support practice. Customer service leaders have spent the past several years pursuing an ambitious vision...